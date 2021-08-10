Cancel
Public Safety

'We are working diligently to change Ferguson,' mayor says on anniversary of Brown's death

By Robert Patrick, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 10—FERGUSON — On the seventh anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown, relatives, activists and others on Monday placed red roses in the box marking the spot on Canfield Drive where Brown died. Bordered by yellow paint, the spot was marked by flowers, candles, stuffed animals and...

Congress & Courtswmleader.com

St. Louis cops fired for guarding anti-police Rep. Cori Bush

Two St. Louis deputies were dismissed last month for working on progressive Rep. Cori Bush’s security detail without permission — days before the “Squad” member defended spending tens of thousands of campaign dollars on private protection while pushing to “defund the police.”. St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts told KMOV that...
Ferguson, MOKMOV

'We will never forget you': Community reflects on Michael Brown's death 7 years ago

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A community came together to honor the life of Michael Brown who was killed by a police officer in Ferguson in 2014. His death not only changed the St. Louis region but brought global attention to police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. The shooting led to weeks of protests that included violent confrontations between demonstrators and police officers, many in riot gear and with military-style weapons.
Ferguson, MOKMOV

Monday marks 7 years since Michael Brown's shooting death

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Today marks seven years since Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in Ferguson. His death not only changed the St. Louis region but brought global attention to police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. The shooting led to weeks of protests that included violent confrontations between demonstrators and police officers, many in riot gear and with military-style weapons.
Ferguson, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Watch now: Memorial held for seventh anniversary of Michael Brown's death

Congresswoman Cori Bush and Michael Brown's father, Michael Brown Sr., reflect on what the last seven years have brought and what they would like to see in the future, during a memorial held to honor the seventh anniversary of his death outside the Canfield Green Apartments in Ferguson on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Video by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Cori Bush says pardon of couple who waved guns at BLM protesters is ‘absolutely unbelievable’

Missouri Representative Cori Bush has expressed her outrage at the pardons granted to a couple who pointed their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters. Mark and Patricia McCloskey were caught on camera wielding weapons as racial justice protesters marched in their neighbourhood last year. Video footage of them standing outside their home brandishing an AR-15 rifle and a handgun as protesters passed by went viral.
Cuyahoga County, OHdefendernetwork.com

Black woman gets 18 months prison, white woman gets probation for same crime

The Root‘s Michael Harriet reports that two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime, yet received far different outcomes. And to say the two were guilty of the same offense is slighty misleding, as the white woman’s actions were so over-the-top and so far outreached the sister’s actions, that she was potentially facing 60 years in prison while the Black woman’s maximum time was less than three years.
Burbank, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Actor arrested in Burbank on suspicion of role in US Capitol riot

Federal officials arrested a 33-year-old actor in Burbank, California, last week on suspicion of being in the mob that swarmed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Michael Aaron Carico, who has also lived in Florida, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, according to federal officials.
Congress & Courtskiss951.com

Court Requires Man To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Or Go To Jail

Ohio Court Requires Man, 21, To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Despite His Refusal. A 21-year-old man in Ohio was ordered to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of his probation. If he is not vaccinated by his next court appearance he will be sent back to jail. The man has stated he will not get the vaccine. He was sentenced to two years probation for possession of fentanyl. The judge said in a statement, this defendant was in possession of fentanyl which is deadlier than the vaccine and Covid-19. The defendant expressed no objections during the proceedings and stated no medical concerns.
New Orleans, LAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Attempted rape reported in Lower Ninth Ward

Aug. 15—A woman reported an attempted rape in the Lower Ninth Ward early Sunday morning, New Orleans police said. The suspect tried to sexually assault the woman in the 1800 block of Caffin Avenue just before 5 a.m., the report said.
U.S. Politicsmadison

Second Amendment is misinterpreted -- Mark Quinn

The true meaning of our U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment has been misinterpreted by the general public and by the Supreme Court in this last century. A July 29 letter to the editor, "Guns keep us free from oppression," bears this out with the inaccurate claim that the Second Amendment gives individuals the right to bear arms. This was not the intent of the writers of the Constitution in the later part of the 18th century. As James Madison, the principal author of the Constitution, makes clear in Federalist Paper 46 the purpose of this amendment is to allow a "well-regulated militia" to own guns. This was deemed necessary to protect the states from a federal standing army that the U.S. government may form and which may invoke its will on a particular state. There was fear from the Constitution’s authors of federal standing armies seen in Europe.

