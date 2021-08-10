Frontier League Baseball | It's go time for Miners in division race

Little league baseball once stood as a mainstream right of passage, enjoyed by countless generations of kids across America and around the globe. Unfortunately, the number of youths partaking in these sports has been rapidly waining, with a study from The Aspen Institute showing that approximately seven out of ten kids quit these activities by age 11. In an attempt to turn this trend around, Norwegian startup Playfinity has created the world’s first-ever connected kids’ baseball league along with a smart “Gaming Baseball” that tracks performance and allows the user to play a selection of games and training exercises.