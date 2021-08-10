Cancel
Baseball

Frontier League Baseball | It's go time for Miners in division race

By Bucky Dent, The Southern Illinoisan, Ill.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

When the Miners take their third trip to Evansville in less than a month Tuesday night to start a three-game series, they'll do so with the knowledge that it's go time. They trail the Otters by 6 1/2 games in the West Division with 30 games left in the season. Southern Illinois (35-31) also trails second-place Florence by 4 1/2 games, so there's the not-so-little matter of jumping over the Y'Alls before they can overtake Evansville.

