PET OF THE WEEK: Leila

La Crosse Tribune
 5 days ago

Leila is a 6-year-old, spayed female, Boxer mix who is current on vaccinations. Leila is a very sweet girl looking for a Boxer loving home! Don’t let her gray hairs fool you, she still loves to play and go for long walks!. Leila was house trained and crate trained in...

