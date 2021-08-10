PET OF THE WEEK: Leila

Hello, my name is Ozzy. I am a 1–2-year-old male Labrador, Great Dane, Pitbull mix. I was found strolling around town, so the humans here don’t know much about me, but I am a mellow dog and love to lay around and snooze all day. Don’t get me wrong, I love going for walks too but snoozing in a nice comfortable spot is the best! I don’t mind other dogs (not sure about cats) but I prefer to be the main squeeze in your life. Other dogs tend to be too much for a dog like me who likes to lounge all day. If you are looking for a handsome, lovable, and cuddly canine to give you hugs and kisses and long naps together, look no further for I am your prince charming.