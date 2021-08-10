Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Man Struck, Killed By Train In Pittsburgh’s South Side

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0TNE_0bN1YvvE00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a train on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Pittsburgh Police, Fire, and EMS were called out to Pittsburgh’s South Side around 2:30 a.m. when a CSX conductor reported that an individual on the tracks had been struck by a train.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the man under a train car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Public Safety officials say their investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments / 0

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Accident#Kdka Tv News Staff#Ems#Csx#Kdka Photojournalist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Careening Over Hillside And Into A Creek Following Vehicle Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcyclist went over a hillside and into a creek after crashing with another vehicle, according to Allegheny County officials. Pittsburgh (Lincoln Place): Vehicle crash – Mifflin Rd at Mooney Rd; motorcyclist over a hillside and into a creek after colliding with a passenger car. Pittsburgh EMS and FD on scene beginning rope rescue. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 14, 2021 The crash happened at the intersection of Mifflin Road at Mooney Road in Lincoln Place. The motorcyclist was transported in critical condition. Allegheny County’s official Twitter account says that Pittsburgh EMS and rescue crews were at the scene and used rope rescue to get to the motorcyclist. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt in the crash and “stayed on the scene,” according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. An investigation by the Collision Investigation Unit is ongoing. Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

University Of Pittsburgh Police Investigating Attempted Burglary On Semple Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh police are investigating an attempted burglary at an off-campus residence. Pitt police issued a crime alert on Sunday after the reported attempted burglary in the 400 block of Semple Street at approximately 1:10 a.m. The alert said the victim told law enforcement that an unknown man unsuccessfully tried to open a door. Police say the man then opened a window, and the victim yelled at the suspect, who fled on foot. Police say the man was wearing dark-colored clothing. Call the Pittsburgh police at 412-422-6520 or Pitt police at 412-624-2121 with any information.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

WATCH: No One Injured After 2nd Floor Of Building On Pittsburgh’s South Side Partially Collapses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety said the second floor of a building on Pittsburgh’s South Side collapsed. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety) Officials say the upper floor partially collapsed Thursday in the 1600 block of East Carson Street around 8 p.m. Witnesses told KDKA’s Royce Jones that the collapse sounded like a bomb going off. “You can feel the force. The ground moved and I could feel little stones or something hitting me,” said witness Rob Romano. Pittsburgh Public Safety said no one was inside, and there were no injuries to people who were at Swirl Penguins ice cream shop, which is on...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Road Closures After South Side Building Collapse Impacting Businesses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — South Side businesses, residents and visitors are adjusting to the latest traffic changes because of a partial building collapse. East Carson Street remains closed between 16th and 17th streets because of a building that partially collapsed on Thursday night. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Since then, some businesses have welcomed fewer customers, while others have been getting more because people have been visiting just to see the damage. “I looked out the window, I was like holy smokes,” said Daniel McSwiggen, owner of Cambod-Ican Kitchen. A crane is staged near the building and ready to be used when demolition can begin. Pittsburgh Public Safety...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Man Shot In The Back In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man in critical condition. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were called to the 800 block of N. Homewood Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. after a 911 call reporting a man shot. Officers then found a man shot in the back on Race Street near Sterrett Street. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Beaver County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Beaver County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County are investigating an early morning shooting in Hopewell Township. A Hopewell Township officer told KDKA a 33-year-old man was shot just after 1:30 this morning on Broadhead Road. Medics and officers treated him at the scene and transported him to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. Beaver County detectives are also helping with the investigation. There is no word currently on any arrests.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Part Of East Carson Street Closed For Partial Building Collapse; Other South Side Traffic Restrictions Paused

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A block of East Carson Street is shut down over fears a building that investigators believe was struck by lightning could fully collapse onto the road. The road is closed between 16th and 17th streets in both directions. Police say they made the decision to close it because it’s a public safety issue. With more rain on the way, they fear the building will collapse onto itself and into the busy roadway. (Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA) “I’m not an engineer but if you look at that and draw your own conclusions, if water pooled in that — in that...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

WATCH: 2nd Floor Of South Side Building Partially Collapses, Narrowly Missing Person Walking By

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a very close call on Pittsburgh’s South Side when part of a building collapsed on the sidewalk Thursday night, narrowly missing a person walking by. Officials say the upper floor partially collapsed in the 1600 block of East Carson Street around 8 p.m. Witnesses told KDKA’s Royce Jones that the collapse sounded like a bomb going off. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety) Surveillance video caught the moment the top half of the building came crashing down, bricks just barely missing a passerby. “You can feel the force. The ground moved and I could feel little stones or something hitting...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police, SWAT Arrest Wanted Man In East Allegheny

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wanted man has been arrested after a SWAT incident in East Allegheny overnight. Police and SWAT were called for a reported domestic incident. While the woman inside was able to escape the home, the man barricaded himself in and would not come outside. Police say the man had access to weapons in the home. The man had a warrant out for his arrest and violated a protection from abuse (PFA) order. The man surrendered himself to police without incident after an hour.
Turtle Creek, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

17-Year-Old Boy Injured In Turtle Creek Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Turtle Creek. The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting in the 1400 block of Maple Avenue on Saturday at 1:55 p.m. First responders found a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the abdomen and arm. No word on any possible suspects or the condition of the victim.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Narrowly Avoids Being ‘Flattened By A Falling Roof’ When South Side Building Partially Collapses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Surveillance video shows the exact moment a man and his dog narrowly escaped Thursday night’s South Side building collapse along East Carson Street. It’s a video shared all over Pittsburgh and a true example of good luck. Now everyone’s wondering: who is he? A viewer just sent me this surveillance video showing the moment the upper level of this South Side building came crashing onto the pavement. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Uz5YZ2Ggsi — 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐃𝐊𝐀 (@roycejonesnews) August 13, 2021 “I’m just glad it wasn’t two seconds earlier, because we wouldn’t be so lucky,” said Zane Ouztz. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller tracked down Ouztz and his...
Braddock, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Co. Police Investigating Braddock Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BRADDOCK (KDKA) — An investigation is underway following a shooting that took place in Braddock on Friday night. According to Allegheny County Police, 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired along Talbot Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a shooting. Shortly after this time, a 21-year-old man showed up a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. His condition is unknown at this time. Police say they are continuing to investigate. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Search For Missing 3-Year-Old Dwight Dinsmore Along Allegheny River In Armstrong County Called Off For Evening

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Armstrong County has been called off for the evening due to weather. Multiple Law enforcement agencies used boats to search along the Allegheny River in South Buffalo Township near the dam, close to the Leechburg area, on Friday for Dwight Dinsmore. Police say the boy went missing from a camping area along the river in Bethel Township. Dinsmore is described by police as 3-foot-5 with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a black collar and a motorcycle printed on the front. (Photo: NewsChopper2) The call came in around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The search will resume Saturday morning. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
West Mifflin, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews On The Scene Of Fire At Two Businesses In West Mifflin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Fire crews are on the scene of a building fire on Texas Avenue. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning at a building that houses two businesses. The two businesses affected by the fire are “A Touch Of Heaven Hair Boutique” and “Hardcore Variety.” It is still not known at this time what started the fire. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Butler County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County Man Escapes Through Basement After Trees Crash Through Home

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Several trees crashed through a man’s home in Butler County on Friday night. Frightening and scary is how the storm was described by the homeowner. After the trees fell and sealed off his doors, the homeowner had to leave through the basement. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “It was loud, it was scary,” homeowner Derek Burns said. “It was a short burst, but it was violent.” Burns said he’s never seen anything like the storm that ripped through his home on Friday night. “All at the same time, they all just fell,” Burns said. Burns said the trees stood for decades but came down in the storm, piercing his roof and almost trapping him inside. “There were trees knocking down both doors. I was able to get out through the basement, but I just couldn’t believe it,” Burns said. By Saturday afternoon, Burns was able to get the trees off the roof. He hopes insurance will cover the damages.
Lancaster, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Lancaster Man Charged With Homicide After Police Discover Human Head In Freezer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LANCASTER (KDKA) — A 32-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested and is facing homicide charges after police discovered a human head that was being stored in a home freezer. According to Lancaster Police, officers were called out last week to check on an emotional person at a home. The witness who called police told officers they observed what she believed was the human head of one of her family members, being stored in the freezer inside the home. Officers entered the home and spoke with 32-year-old Donald Meshey, Jr., who showed police what appeared to be a human head. (Courtesy: Lancaster Bureau of Police) Meshey was interviewed by detectives. During the interview, he told police that “he found what he described as a cadaver doll in his father’s bedroom.” He told police that that he stabbed what he described as a cadaver doll for 2-3 minutes with a knife and then dismembered the body. Meshey was arrested and is being charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Police say their investigation is ongoing.
Duquesne, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

City Of Duquesne Police: Customer Who Reported Duquesne Light Scam Lied To Investigators

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City of Duquesne Police say a Duquesne Light customer could face charges after filing a false scam and worker impersonation report. They have turned the case over to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office for review. Police say they have now confirmed the identity of the worker with Duquesne Light. They say the first division in the company they talked to “was unaware that this person was legitimately working in our area.” After verifying the worker, investigators say they talked to the customer who filed the original report and he then “backed off his story.” They say he...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Credit Union Branch Manager Facing Charges After Allegedly Embezzling $340,000, Starting Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal grand jury indicted 63-year-old Patty Lynn Mavrakis of Belle Vernon in a five-year-old case this past week. She is accused of stealing $340,000 — and then setting a fire to throw off investigators. She worked at the Valley 1st Community Federal Credit Union. Prosecutors accuse her of starting the fire and then claiming the flames destroyed the missing money.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

4 Firefighters Injured After Porch Collapses During Fire In Stowe Township, Arson Suspected

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating possible arson at a building in Stowe Township. Police say officials were notified of a possible arson set at a two-unit duplex on Island Avenue on Thursday. Law enforcement said one person was inside the building when the fire started. The person escaped and was not injured. Police say four firefighters were injured when the duplex’s front porch collapsed. They are being treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy