Special Weather Statement issued for Kosciusko, Noble, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kosciusko; Noble; Whitley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Noble, northwestern Whitley and northeastern Kosciusko Counties through 430 AM EDT At 401 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Syracuse to near North Webster to near Warsaw. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Syracuse around 405 AM EDT. North Webster around 410 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Albion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH