Global Stocks Mostly Rise As US Senate Approves Infrastucture Bill

By AFP News
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal stocks mostly rose Tuesday along with oil prices and the dollar, as markets cheered US Senate passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package while keeping an eye on latest Covid-19 trends. In a political victory for President Joe Biden, the upper house of the US Congress approved the sweeping...

Related
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks Make Modest Gains After Days Of Records

European and US stock markets made modest gains on Friday after days of records as investors weighed concerns about the pandemic and disappointing US consumer data. European equities edged higher to cap the week, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 momentarily breaching the 16,000-point mark for the first time and Paris briefly reaching a 21-year high.
BusinessInternational Business Times

Asian Markets Stutter As Traders Eye Fed Move, Delta Spread

Asian markets drifted Friday as a broadly positive week drew to a close with investors pricing in the likelihood that Federal Reserve officials will start withdrawing the vast financial support put in place at the start of the pandemic. The fast-spreading Delta virus variant, which is forcing governments to introduce...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Rise As US Inflation Eases

Stock markets mostly climbed on Wednesday as data showed US inflation moderating in July, tempering concerns over an expected unwinding of the Federal Reserve's massive economic stimulus programme. The Dow was up 0.5 percent while the S&P 500 was flat in midday trading, a day after fresh records on Wall...
Congress & Courtseturbonews.com

Restoring Brand USA Act Approved by US Senate

The emergency relief provided by the bill—which utilizes existing funds and comes at no additional cost to American taxpayers—will help bring back international visitors more quickly, shorten the recovery timeline and restore lost U.S. jobs. US Senate approves the Restoring Brand USA Act. Bill provides emergency funding to the United...
Congress & CourtsICIS Chemical Business

US Senate releases $1tr bipartisan infrastructure bill

HOUSTON (ICIS)--The long-awaited text of infrastructure bill was recently unveiled in the US Senate after an extensive negotiation period, the $1tr in spending aims to renovate bridges, roads, rail, public transit, the electric grid, and other infrastructure. The over 2,700-page bill includes $550bn in new federal spending over five years....
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar retreats as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August, raising worries of a dent in economic activity. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment...
BusinessBangor Daily News

Consumer sentiment in US plunges to lowest since 2011

U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August to the lowest level in nearly a decade as Americans grew more concerned about the economy’s prospects, inflation and the recent surge in coronavirus cases. The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index fell by 11 points to 70.2, the lowest since December 2011,...
MarketsLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Morgan Stanley expects sooner Fed taper, Treasury yields to rise

* Major U.S. indexes just above flat; banks underperform. Aug 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORGAN STANLEY EXPECTS SOONER FED TAPER, TREASURY YIELDS TO. RISE (1405 EDT/1605 GMT. The...
EnvironmentRebel Yell

“Absolutely unprecedented” natural disasters | Vladimir Putin is worried

(Moscow) President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed concern about natural disasters of “absolutely unprecedented” proportions in Russia, faced with devastating forest fires in Siberia and floods in the south. Ola CICHOWLAS Agence France-Presse. Urged by regional officials via video conference, the Russian President urged the government to do everything possible...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.

