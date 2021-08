Apex Legends from developer Respawn Entertainment is set to enter Season 10, "Emergence," later this week on August 3rd, and with it comes a host of new content like the new Legend Seer, map updates, a new weapon, and more. And also, there will be cosmetic loot like new trackers for Legends. This weekend, it would appear that the developer unintentionally added a new Lifeline tracker from the upcoming update to the loot pool for Apex Packs, the game's loot boxes featuring three cosmetic items. And, as it turns out, adding an item that doesn't actually exist to the loot pool causes some problems.