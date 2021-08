"Jeopardy!" champion Matt Amodio continues to turn heads on the popular game show, this time with an incredibly risky bet that secured him his tenth overall win. The contestant has been making waves ever since he began his run on the show. First, he captured people’s attention for his "annoying" habit of saying "what is" for every response. However, he then won over many fans by scoring the eighth highest-winning total the game has ever seen.