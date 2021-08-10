Cancel
Holt: Dangerous Freedom or Peaceful Slavery In Response to COVID-19?

By Steven Holt
iowatorch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least two hospital systems in Iowa and numerous businesses are now mandating the COVID vaccine shot, with notable religious, health and pregnancy exemptions. I have been contacted by numerous citizens, from both inside and outside the district, concerned about the safety of the vaccine and the implications of a free people being coerced or mandated to take this shot against their will. The concern is real, and we must have a serious debate on how to address the competing priorities of public health and the constitutional right of a free people to lead their lives and decide what is ingested into their bodies.

