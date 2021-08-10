Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manteca, CA

Ridiculing, shaming doesn’t convince people to lose weight nor does it persuade them to get COVID shots

By DENNIS WYATT
Manteca Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know about you, but I’m getting tired of not just hearing about COVID-19 but the non-stop bashing of those who haven’t yet been vaccinated. Apparently more than a few self-righteous individuals haven’t noticed but calling people collectively the unvaccinated all sorts of names such as idiots, self-centered, uneducated morons, right wing nuts, conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers — you name it — isn’t going to convince someone to get vaccinated.

www.mantecabulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lathrop, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Ripon, CA
Local
California Health
City
Manteca, CA
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Flu Shots#Flu Vaccination#Cdc#Covid#Target#Yahoo News#Cdc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthWCPO

How can we convince COVID-19 vaccine skeptics to get the shot?

Millions of Americans say they won’t get their COVID-19 shot despite rising case numbers and pleas from loved ones, health care workers and politicians. How can they be convinced?. We asked psychologist Dr. Stuart Bassman, who said personal relationships with strong foundations of trust and compassion are the best bet...
Public Healthmediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Is Now Telling Viewers Breakthrough Cases Mean Vaccines ‘Don’t Actually Work in the Way They Told Us’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson opened his show Friday telling viewers a “huge number” of vaccinated people are getting covid-19. “It turns out that the covid vaccines, those wonder drugs that were absolutely perfect, that were more impressive than the moon landing, the drugs you were not allowed to question in any way, don’t actually work in the way they told us they did,” he said. “The science is more complicated than we thought.”
Internetcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Falsely Claims COVID-19 Death And Case Statistics Are ‘Totally Fake’

A post shared on Facebook claims COVID-19 death and case statistics are “totally fake.”. The COVID-19 case and death statistics reported by the U.S. are not fake. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) receives its data on both from local, state and territorial health departments, which get their data from hospitals, health care providers and laboratories.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Getting a COVID-19 shot at life

In March 2021, Alonna Mushenski started coughing — a lot. At first, she didn’t think anything of it. As a smoker, she coughed every morning anyway. And she didn’t have the classic symptoms of the virus that kept the world isolated over the previous year. Her head hurt, and her...
Public HealthPosted by
HowStuffWorks

How Does COVID-19 'Break Through' in Vaccinated People?

Hundreds of festival-goers, most not wearing masks, groove to the music during the HARD Summer music festival on July 31, 2021, in San Bernardino, California. Despite the increase in the delta variant, the promoters allowed the festival to continue. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images. When the...
Public Healthsouthfloridareporter.com

COVID-19 Booster For Immunocompromised People: What Does The Term Mean?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved emergency use authorization (EUA) for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose or booster shot of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for moderate to severe immunocompromised people who are 12 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices are meeting throughout today (Friday) to further discuss recommendations for booster vaccines for these individuals.
Public HealthINFORUM

Letter: Why does the Forum allow vax shaming?

COVID brought out the best and worst of many individuals. No matter what, whomever I talked or listened to, it appears the only opinion that matters is the opinion of the person speaking or listening. Based on the speaker or listener if you don't agree with them you are wrong.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy