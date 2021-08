A-levelgrades could be ditched under new government plans amid concerns that a year of high grades has meant the results are “meaningless”.Almost half (44.8 per cent) of students were awarded an A or A* grade, which is almost double the amount who received the top marks in 2019 (25.5 per cent).The Telegraph reports that the government is concerned with grade inflation and wants to replace the traditional A to E format with a new numerical system.Neil Sheldon, a former chief examiner who worked for Ofqual, told the newspaper that the current method of assessment is coming close to a “free-for...