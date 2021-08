From the point of view of the German manufacturers, more important components must be produced on site for smooth car production. “We need local chip factories,” demanded Hildegard Müller, President of the Association of the Automotive Industry, in the Thuringian General. Germany and Europe would have to think differently about the security of raw materials. This also included new trade agreements and a more active foreign policy. According to the industry, the manufacturers cannot process the high order backlogs early because there is still a lack of semiconductors for the vehicles.