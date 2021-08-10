Cancel
Adams County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Franklin, Kearney, Webster by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Franklin; Kearney; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Franklin, northern Webster, southern Adams and southeastern Kearney Counties through 330 AM CDT At 258 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbell, or 28 miles southwest of Hastings, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bladen around 315 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Roseland, Holstein and Ayr. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

