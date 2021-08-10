Cancel
Politics

In-Depth: Lawmakers anticipate time in impeachment process

By Tom Puckett
WBEN 930AM
 5 days ago

Local state lawmakers say while they understand the sense of urgency, the process of whether to impeach Governor Cuomo will be a process that will take at least a couple of weeks.

Buffalo, NY
All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

