Triple Net Investors Eye a Fresh Set of Assets

By Brian Lee
GlobeSt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial real estate investors met the uncertainty of the pandemic with a rush to stability, and in growing numbers, triple net lease (NNN) investments. But with plenty of competition among investors for the more traditional retail assets, it brought attention to a fresh set of product types, says Ryan Bennett, principal at Lee & Associates.

