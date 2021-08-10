Triple Net Investors Eye a Fresh Set of Assets

SDG #13: Climate Action. Human-caused climate warming is here and accelerating. Recent reports from the IPCC highlight the incredible changes happening to our world and the urgent need for immediate action. The Net Zero America research project from Princeton University seeks to answer the question: How do we quickly transition to a net-zero economy by 2050 to stave off the worst of climate change? Dr. Chris Greig from Princeton joins this episode to discuss the findings and offer up several pathways for the U.S. to move forward. The finance community will play a critical role as the upfront capital requirements will be large and will need to be mobilized quickly.