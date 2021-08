Margaret Elizabeth Sideris (nee Hines) of Santa Ynez passed away peacefully with family by her side, on May 25, 2021, at the age of 93. Margaret was born in New York on May 13, 1928, to Rose Hines (nee Reilly) and Charles Albert Hines. She grew up in New York City with her older sister Catherine, brother Charles, and little brother Edward (“Eddie”). She was active as a child and enjoyed playing with her siblings.