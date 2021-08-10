Born in Merced, CA on March 10th, 1949...it was a Tuesday. He was 1 of 8 Herrod children by Willie Ray Herrod and Gladys E. Fleming and they traveled the southwestern states from California to Arkansas wherever the work of tending to crops took them. The family finally settled in Porterville, CA where John graduated from Porterville High School (1967) and began his military career in 1971. A decorated veteran serving in such conflicts as Vietnam, Desert Shield and Storm, John served with pride and valor no matter where the service took him. He loved many things, at the top was camping with family and friends, softball, square dancing and tending to horses and spending time with grandchildren most of all. As much as he loved serving in the military, being a military man is not all that John was or what people will remember...among countless intangible and individual moments and memories for so many hearts he touched; His 'Herrod ' smiling eyes, his smile, famous and quite possibly infamous hugs brought joy, warmth, laughter, and a feeling of safety to those around him... his incessant jovial, jokester and prankster character, unconditional love for his beloved family and extended family, absolute unselfish nature and giving way, and being an avid sportsman is what John Wayne Herrod, Sr. will be most remembered for. Those of us that knew John know what he has meant to so many... To them he meant the world. Always humble, he was sometimes there with a hand out, however he was mostly there with a hand up when one was down.