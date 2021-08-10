Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Billie Eilish adds extra date to tour

By Celebretainment
myheraldreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has added an extra date to her extensive 'Happier Than Ever World Tour'. The Grammy-winner - who was forced to axe her 2020 'Where Do We Go?' World Tour' due to the global pandemic - has decided to add an extra gig at London's The O2 on June 26, making it her sixth show at the venue, due to "overwhelming demand."

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionwegotthiscovered.com

Billie Eilish’s Net Worth Is Getting Bigger… How Much Money Has She Made So Far?

Billie Eilish has had a phenomenal few years. The 19-year-old musician has only had two official albums under her belt, and she’s already reached incredible fame and fortune in such a short time. At age 16, she burst onto the pop culture scene with her first single, “Ocean Eyes,” which went viral on Soundcloud to the tune of 10 million views in 2015. She soon followed it up with her second single, “Six Feet Under,” in 2016 and began to generate massive buzz on Spotify. Both written and produced by her brother, former Glee actor Finneas O’ Connell, the success of “Ocean Eyes” and “Six Feet Under” soon caught the attention of Interscope Records, who re-released the singles under the label in 2017. With official backing behind her, Billie Eilish has continued to dominate pop culture with a stacked resume of singles, endorsements, soundtracks, and documentaries that have made the young star a lot of money. But exactly how much money has she made so far?
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Billie Eilish opens about internet trolling

Washington [US], August 1 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, recently during an interview, opened up about her experience with the dark side of internet trolling and criticism. As per Fox News, the 19-year-old spoke about social media trolling in an interview with DJ Clara Amfo. "The people that...
CelebritiesBillboard

Billie Eilish's ‘Happier Than Ever’ Is Hurtling to U.K. No. 1

Billie Eilish should be happier than ever. Her new album is crushing its rivals in the U.K. chart race. The teenage alternative pop phenomenon’s sophomore set, Happier Than Ever (Interscope), leads the midweek chart after selling more units (vinyl, cassette, CDs and downloads) than the rest of the Top 10 combined, the OCC reports.
Theater & Dancevinylmeplease.com

Billie Eilish Narrates Grief and Growing Up

Every week, we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever. At the age of 13, Billie Eilish and her brother dropped the single “Ocean Eyes.” What was initially supposed to be a song for a dance performance ended up becoming a global hit, and within a matter of weeks, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter was launched into the public eye. Eilish has practically grown up as a famous figure and, by now, she has been under public scrutiny for about a third of her life.
MusicNPR

Billie Eilish Can't Wait To See The Future

BILLIE EILISH: (Singing) I'm not your friend or anything, damn. You think that you're the man. I think, therefore, I am. GARCIA-NAVARRO: The supernova singer has won seven Grammys in the past year alone, and now she's out with her second album. Billie Eilish joins us now to talk about it. Hello.
MusicMusic Week

UMPG's Luke McGrellis on the return of Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is targeting a big No.1 album with Happier Than Ever (Polydor/Interscope). The 19-year-old’s second long-player is already on 26,734 sales (including 20,095 physical copies) in the Midweek sales flash, according to the Official Charts Company. The title track is the highest new entry at No.12 on the singles chart, based on early streaming data.
Celebritiesat40.com

Billie Eilish Is The Pop Star With The Biggest Vocabulary

Billie Eilish was named the modern pop star with the biggest vocabulary by a recent study. According to word search tool operators Wordtips, Eilish uses the highest number of unique words in her lyrics out of all her contemporaries. Eilish beat out a number of other popular artists for the...
Entertainmentdecaturradio.com

Quickies: Billie Eilish, Sia + Hanson!

BILLIE EILISH SCORES HER SECOND NO. 1 ALBUM: Billie Eilish scored her second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with Happier Than Ever. Happier is Eilish’s first studio effort since 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which also launched at No. 1 and spent a total of three nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart.
MoviesMTV

Billie Eilish Is A Disney Princess In

Billie Eilish is Disney’s new princess! Well, for a second, at least. A new teaser trailer dropped Wednesday (August 4) for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a live concert special promoting songs from her newest album that is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 3.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Billie Eilish Details Heartfelt Relationship With Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish spoke about her “good friend” Justin Bieber during a recent interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mashup. The “Happier Than Ever” singer called Bieber, “the sweetest baby ever,” and said he’s been very helpful to her in dealing with fame. “He’ll call me sometimes and just say stuff...
Los Angeles, CAenergy941.com

Billie Eilish Talks New Album On The Tonight Show

Billie Eilish appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening and she talked about her new album, “Happier Than Ever,” her synesthesia, her sold-out concert tour, and her Disney+ concert, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles where she performed at an empty Hollywood Bowl. Eilish...
MusicPosted by
defpen

Billie Eilish Adds DUCKWRTH, WILLOW & Jessie Reyez To ‘Happier Than Ever’ Tour

Best-selling artist Billie Eilish has added DUCKWRTH to her upcoming “Happier Than Ever” tour. This fall, the impeccable duo will make stops in Birmingham, Nashville, Louisville, Detroit, Chicago and several other cities in March and early April. Also, Billie Eilish plans to feature artists like WILLOW, Arlo Parks, Jessie Reyez, Jungle and Girl In Red throughout the tour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy