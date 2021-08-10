Billie Eilish adds extra date to tour

Billie Eilish is the first to admit she has a strained relationship with her body and its public perception, but she also finds it bizarre that anyone even cares. In an interview with The Guardian to promote her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, the pop star confessed that social media can have a hugely negative impact on how she views herself. “I see people online, looking like I’ve never looked. And immediately I am like, ‘Oh my God, how do they look like that?,’” she said. “I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake. Yet I still see it and go, ‘Oh God.’ That makes me feel really bad.” She added, “And I mean, I’m very confident in who I am, and I’m very happy with my life…I’m obviously not happy with my body, but who is?”