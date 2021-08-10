Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Billie Eilish adds extra date to tour

By Celebretainment
floydct.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has added an extra date to her extensive 'Happier Than Ever World Tour'. The Grammy-winner - who was forced to axe her 2020 'Where Do We Go?' World Tour' due to the global pandemic - has decided to add an extra gig at London's The O2 on June 26, making it her sixth show at the venue, due to "overwhelming demand."

www.floydct.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionwegotthiscovered.com

Billie Eilish’s Net Worth Is Getting Bigger… How Much Money Has She Made So Far?

Billie Eilish has had a phenomenal few years. The 19-year-old musician has only had two official albums under her belt, and she’s already reached incredible fame and fortune in such a short time. At age 16, she burst onto the pop culture scene with her first single, “Ocean Eyes,” which went viral on Soundcloud to the tune of 10 million views in 2015. She soon followed it up with her second single, “Six Feet Under,” in 2016 and began to generate massive buzz on Spotify. Both written and produced by her brother, former Glee actor Finneas O’ Connell, the success of “Ocean Eyes” and “Six Feet Under” soon caught the attention of Interscope Records, who re-released the singles under the label in 2017. With official backing behind her, Billie Eilish has continued to dominate pop culture with a stacked resume of singles, endorsements, soundtracks, and documentaries that have made the young star a lot of money. But exactly how much money has she made so far?
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Billie Eilish opens about internet trolling

Washington [US], August 1 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, recently during an interview, opened up about her experience with the dark side of internet trolling and criticism. As per Fox News, the 19-year-old spoke about social media trolling in an interview with DJ Clara Amfo. "The people that...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Billie Eilish: I don't like being alone

Billie Eilish doesn't like being alone. The 'everything i wanted' hitmaker admits she likes having "autonomy" but gets really "flipped out" when she's on her own and has lots of "weird, irrational fears" so prefers to be around her parents a lot. She said: "I really don't like to be...
MusicNPR

Billie Eilish Can't Wait To See The Future

Billie Eilish has a message for the world: "I'm not your friend / Or anything, damn / You think that you're the man / I think, therefore, I am." Still just 19, the pop supernova has spent the past few years living a very public life. She's won seven Grammys over two consecutive years, run circles around her peers on the Billboard Hot 100 and become a figure of discussion and scrutiny, some of it perhaps a little too familiar.
Theater & Dancevinylmeplease.com

Billie Eilish Narrates Grief and Growing Up

Every week, we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever. At the age of 13, Billie Eilish and her brother dropped the single “Ocean Eyes.” What was initially supposed to be a song for a dance performance ended up becoming a global hit, and within a matter of weeks, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter was launched into the public eye. Eilish has practically grown up as a famous figure and, by now, she has been under public scrutiny for about a third of her life.
MusicMusic Week

UMPG's Luke McGrellis on the return of Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is targeting a big No.1 album with Happier Than Ever (Polydor/Interscope). The 19-year-old’s second long-player is already on 26,734 sales (including 20,095 physical copies) in the Midweek sales flash, according to the Official Charts Company. The title track is the highest new entry at No.12 on the singles chart, based on early streaming data.
MoviesMTV

Billie Eilish Is A Disney Princess In

Billie Eilish is Disney’s new princess! Well, for a second, at least. A new teaser trailer dropped Wednesday (August 4) for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a live concert special promoting songs from her newest album that is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 3.
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Billie Eilish Says She Has a “Terrible Relationship” With Her Body

Billie Eilish is the first to admit she has a strained relationship with her body and its public perception, but she also finds it bizarre that anyone even cares. In an interview with The Guardian to promote her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, the pop star confessed that social media can have a hugely negative impact on how she views herself. “I see people online, looking like I’ve never looked. And immediately I am like, ‘Oh my God, how do they look like that?,’” she said. “I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake. Yet I still see it and go, ‘Oh God.’ That makes me feel really bad.” She added, “And I mean, I’m very confident in who I am, and I’m very happy with my life…I’m obviously not happy with my body, but who is?”
Entertainment1067kmx.com

Quickies: Billie Eilish, Sia + Hanson!

BILLIE EILISH SCORES HER SECOND NO. 1 ALBUM: Billie Eilish scored her second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with Happier Than Ever. Happier is Eilish’s first studio effort since 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which also launched at No. 1 and spent a total of three nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Billie Eilish Details Heartfelt Relationship With Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish spoke about her “good friend” Justin Bieber during a recent interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mashup. The “Happier Than Ever” singer called Bieber, “the sweetest baby ever,” and said he’s been very helpful to her in dealing with fame. “He’ll call me sometimes and just say stuff...
Los Angeles, CAenergy941.com

Billie Eilish Talks New Album On The Tonight Show

Billie Eilish appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening and she talked about her new album, “Happier Than Ever,” her synesthesia, her sold-out concert tour, and her Disney+ concert, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles where she performed at an empty Hollywood Bowl. Eilish...
Celebritiesgowatertown.net

Is Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever?

With the recent release of her 2nd studio Album, “Happier Than Ever”, and an upcoming Disney + concert special, Billie Eilish is back bigger than ever and ready to pen the next chapter of her career. In episode 22 of the Spout Podcast, Billie spouts off on learning to trust...

Comments / 0

Community Policy