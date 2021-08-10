Billie Eilish adds extra date to tour

Billie Eilish has had a phenomenal few years. The 19-year-old musician has only had two official albums under her belt, and she’s already reached incredible fame and fortune in such a short time. At age 16, she burst onto the pop culture scene with her first single, “Ocean Eyes,” which went viral on Soundcloud to the tune of 10 million views in 2015. She soon followed it up with her second single, “Six Feet Under,” in 2016 and began to generate massive buzz on Spotify. Both written and produced by her brother, former Glee actor Finneas O’ Connell, the success of “Ocean Eyes” and “Six Feet Under” soon caught the attention of Interscope Records, who re-released the singles under the label in 2017. With official backing behind her, Billie Eilish has continued to dominate pop culture with a stacked resume of singles, endorsements, soundtracks, and documentaries that have made the young star a lot of money. But exactly how much money has she made so far?