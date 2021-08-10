Cancel
Billie Eilish adds extra date to tour

By Celebretainment
Evening Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has added an extra date to her extensive 'Happier Than Ever World Tour'. The Grammy-winner - who was forced to axe her 2020 'Where Do We Go?' World Tour' due to the global pandemic - has decided to add an extra gig at London's The O2 on June 26, making it her sixth show at the venue, due to "overwhelming demand."

