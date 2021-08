Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Throughout baseball there are typical traits that teams look for in a leadoff hitter. Speed, bat to ball skills, on base percentage, enough power to keep opposing pitchers honest, and many more. Some players possess a blend of these traits that makes them an ideal leadoff hitter. In this article, we are going to take a look at the case for Christian Yelich to bat leadoff for the Brewers.