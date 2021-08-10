Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Germany to end free coronavirus tests in October

fox44news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany is ending free coronavirus tests for its citizens beginning in October, in part to encourage more people to get vaccinated, officials said Tuesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany now has enough vaccines for its whole population — more than half is already fully immunized — and that studies showed they are effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, including from infections with the delta variant.

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Ap#Germans#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthWashington Post

Iceland has been a vaccination success. Why is it seeing a coronavirus surge?

The island nation that has been praised for its coronavirus response and its world-leading vaccination rate is now seeing its highest levels of infection since the start of the pandemic. Just one month after the government scrapped all covid-19 restrictions, masks, social distancing and capacity limits have returned. And U.S....
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Germany to Offer Coronavirus Booster Shots to At-Risk Individuals Next Month

Germany will begin offering booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine to high-risk individuals beginning next month. Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a statement on Monday that the country will begin administering booster vaccines to older people and those with underlying health conditions starting in September. Cartoons on the Coronavirus.
Public Healthtravelmole.com

Germany to abolish free rapid Covid tests

The German government plans to scrap free rapid Covid tests as it is impacting its vaccination drive. It hopes by abolishing free testing it will motivate more people to get vaccinated. Free rapid Covid tests have been available for months and used for entry into venues such as theatres and...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Germany to charge unvaccinated people for Covid-19 tests

BERLIN (Aug 11): Germany will no longer offer free COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated people, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday. “As we are now in a position to offer vaccination for the entire population in Germany, we would be ending free tests on Oct 11,” Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin, following a videoconference meeting with premiers of federal states.
BusinessAutoblog

Elon Musk predicts Tesla production in Germany 'maybe in October'

BERLIN — Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Friday that he hopes to start producing cars at its new factory outside Berlin in October. The U.S. company had originally planned to begin manufacturing its electric cars at the “Gigafactory” in Gruenheide, east of the German capital, in July. But legal...
Businessinsideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Hopes To Make First Cars In Germany In October

During his visit at Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that electric car production hopefully will start in October or soon afterwards. The European production of the Tesla Model Y is delayed, mainly due to the slower than anticipated plant construction. The...
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Trafficslashdot.org

What if Highways Were Electric? Germany Is Testing the Idea.

The SECOND most efficient way. Electrified railroads (metal wheels/metal rails) have a much lower friction coefficient than rubber tires on road, and the rails provide a natural return path for the current, so only one overhead wire is needed, not two. Depends on where you want to move freight. Railroads...
Public HealthNarcity

Canada Is Going To Require Travellers To Be Vaccinated No Later Than The End Of October

The federal government has announced that there will be vaccination requirements for travellers across air, water and rail travel in Canada "as soon as possible in the fall." On August 13, Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced that the federal government will require all commercial air travellers, passengers on interprovincial trains and passengers on large marine vessels with overnight accommodations like cruise ships to be vaccinated. The requirement is expected to be in effect by no later than the end of October.
Businessfox44news.com

Tesla hopes to start production at Berlin factory in October

BERLIN (AP) — Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk said Friday that he hopes to start producing cars at its new factory outside Berlin in October. The U.S. company had originally planned to begin manufacturing its electric cars at the “Gigafactory” in Gruenheide, east of the German capital, in July.
EnvironmentRebel Yell

“Absolutely unprecedented” natural disasters | Vladimir Putin is worried

(Moscow) President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed concern about natural disasters of “absolutely unprecedented” proportions in Russia, faced with devastating forest fires in Siberia and floods in the south. Ola CICHOWLAS Agence France-Presse. Urged by regional officials via video conference, the Russian President urged the government to do everything possible...

Comments / 0

Community Policy