Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB roundup: New York Yankees finally close out Royals in 11 innings

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22an9r_0bN1RvWv00

DJ LeMahieu’s RBI double in the 11th inning gave the New York Yankees a lead they would not relinquish as they defeated the host Kansas City Royals 8-6 Monday night.

New York scored two more in the 11th on a single by Brett Gardner and a throwing error.

The Yankees tied a single-game major league record by blowing four save opportunities, squandering leads in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th innings. They matched the unwanted mark established by the Houston Astros on Sept. 28, 1995, against the Chicago Cubs.

The Royals scored one in the 11th but stranded the tying run on base, with Wandy Peralta earning his third save of the year, his first as a Yankee. Each team scored single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, and each side scored twice in the 10th.

Also Read:

MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

White Sox 11, Twins 1

Eloy Jimenez hit two home runs and drove in five runs, Lucas Giolito pitched eight innings of one-run ball and Chicago routed Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Jimenez, who hit two home runs and had five RBIs in Chicago’s 9-3 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday, became the first White Sox player in franchise history to have consecutive games with two homers and five or more RBIs.

Giolito (9-8) yielded two hits and hit a batter over eight innings while striking out eight. Tim Anderson went 3-for-5 with a home run, Yoan Moncada also homered and had two hits and Luis Robert, playing for the first time since sustaining a right hip flexor injury on May 2, added two hits for Chicago.

Also Read:
MLB power rankings: New team in No. 1 spot, New York Yankees rise

Indians 9, Reds 3

Jose Ramirez and Wilson Ramos each belted a two-run homer to power host Cleveland to a victory over Cincinnati. Amed Rosario added four hits as the Indians earned their third win in four games.

Bradley Zimmer crushed a 471-foot homer to lead off the seventh inning for Cleveland, which used five pitchers to win in the makeup of a rainout on May 9.

Justin Garza (2-0) was credited with the win after allowing one run on one hit in two innings. Tucker Barnhart had an RBI double and Joey Votto added an RBI single for the Reds, who were denied in their bid to record their third six-game winning streak of the season.

Padres 8, Marlins 3

Joe Musgrove allowed one run over six innings and Eric Hosmer homered and drove in two runs to lead San Diego to a victory over visiting Miami.

Trent Grisham and Victor Caratini also had two RBIs apiece for the Padres, who won a third straight game for only the second time since the end of June.

Zach Thompson (2-5) pitched four innings for the Marlins, giving up four runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xz7xq_0bN1RvWv00
Also Read:
MLB top prospects: Tracking latest stats and potential call-up dates

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Lucas Giolito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#The New York Yankees#Kansas City#The Houston Astros#The Chicago Cubs#White Sox 11#Reds 3 Jose Ramirez#Padres 8#Marlins#Il Arizona Diamondbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge ties MLB record on Saturday

Every game is important for the New York Yankees at this point in the season. As they are battling to return to the postseason, attempting to make up ground in both the AL East and in the Wild Card standings, the Yankees need every victory they can get. On Saturday, Aaron Judge did his part to make that happen.
MLBtelegraphherald.com

MLB roundup: Rizzo homers again, Yankees beat Marlins

The New York Yankees sure are pleased with their investment in Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo homered for the second time in as many games in his new uniform and scored three runs as the Yankees beat the Miami Marlins, 4-2, on Saturday in Miami. Rizzo, acquired from the Chicago Cubs in...
MLBchatsports.com

— New York Yankees (@Yankees)

BRONX, N.Y. — In this series the New York Yankees pulled the opposite of their usual 2021 forte. The Bronx Bombers followed up an initial stinker with a pair of blowouts against the lowly Baltimore Orioles. Ideally, you’d like to see the sweep here at home but considering the state of the starting rotation with injuries and COVID-19 protocols, you take that and a couple of double-digit outputs to save the back end of the bullpen.
MLBchatsports.com

— New York Yankees (@Yankees)

MIAMI, Fla. — Clearly the New York Yankees did not want to disappoint Derek Jeter looking down from high above. The new-look Yankees surely added some new life and energy to this season and actually finished off a series sweep! It was certainly a refreshing series with all of the new elements taking shape on this club.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Giants knock off Brewers in wild 11-inning game

LaMonte Wade Jr. delivered a go-ahead single in the 11th inning and Brandon Belt added a two-run homer, his second long ball of the game, to give the San Francisco Giants a wild 9-6 comeback victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The teams combined to score 12 runs...
MLBchatsports.com

— New York Yankees (@Yankees)

As previously written by my colleague, Milan Toolsidas, the 2021 Yankee season has been defined mostly by inconsistency. After taking two of three from the division leading Rays and sweeping the Marlins, the Yankees decided to come out against the 37-win Orioles and toss up a 7-1 loss. There is no reason ever to lose to the Orioles, ever, never-ever. I have full confidence that the Scranton RailRiders could, at MINIMUM, keep it competitive.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 3, Mariners 2: An 11th-inning Gardy Party wins it for New York

This was one of those wins that, if the Yankees make a serious playoff run, fans will remember. On a night when the bullpen held down the opposition from the first inning on, the offense did just enough when it mattered to win the game, capped by Brett Gardner coming through in the clutch with a walk-off single in the 11th. With Boston losing to Toronto, tonight’s gritty Yankees showing narrowed the gap in a 3-2 marathon victory over Seattle.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees: Yankees take on the Royals tonight, here’s the preview

Tonight the New York Yankees will start a 3-game series with the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The Yankees will hope for a win to continue their run of winning their fourth series in a row. The Yankees since July 6th are the winningest team in all of baseball. The Yankees are 61-50 and are in third place in the AL East. The Kansas City Royals 48-62, in fourth place in the AL Central. The Yankees have won eight of their last ten games.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees blow four leads in wild 11-inning win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Yankees saved the best for last. After blowing leads in four straight innings — including twice when it would have sealed a victory — the Yankees got the last three outs from Wandy Peralta in a crazy, 8-6, 11-inning win over the Royals on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals 8/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The opening of a three-game series will take place at the Kauffman Field on Monday night between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals. The Yankees just finished a four-game set with the Mariners where they won 3 out of 4 games. The Royals avoided being swept by the Cardinals after winning the series finale but dropping the first two games. New York is third-place in the AL East Standings at 61-50 with 6 ½ games behind Tampa Bay. The Royals are in fourth-place in the AL Central Standings at 48-62 with 17 games behind the Chicago White Sox.
MLBallfans.co

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees blow it open in the eleventh for win over the Royals

The New York Yankees entered tonight’s game against the Kansas City Royals hoping for a win so they could get close to taking their fifth game series in a row. Jameson Taillon was on the mound for the Yankees and Carlos Hernandez for the Royals. The first six innings of the game remained scoreless. The Yankees went ahead five times in the late-innings only to have the Royal come back. But the Yankees made the final blow in the eleventh inning for the win. Yankees 8 Royals 6.
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees hang on for wild extra-inning victory over Royals

DJ LeMahieu drilled a run-scoring double in the top of the 11th inning, helping the Yankees deliver one of the final blows of a historic back-and-forth 8-6 victory over the Royals on Monday at Kauffman Stadium. Luke Voit enjoyed a strong performance in his home state, driving in the game’s...
MLBvavel.com

Highlights and runs: New York Yankees 8-6 Kansas City Royals in 2021 MLB

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. In extra innings, New York defeated Kansas City; the victory went to Clay Holmes (4-2) and the loss to Greg Holland (2-5), with Wandy Peralta (3) earning the save.
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals announce Tuesday night lineups

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals play the middle game of their three-game series on Tuesday night. First pitch is 8:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally. Sports Betting:Yankees at Royals odds,...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals: Lucas Luetge vs. Brady Singer

The first two games of this series have been weird ones. On Monday, the Yankees blew four separate saves over the course of the last couple innings before finally pulling out a win in the 11th inning. Yesterday, they committed four errors in an 8-4 loss. At least based on the Yankees’ lineup, things aren’t necessarily going to get any more normal today.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals: Jameson Taillon vs. Carlos Hernández

Jameson Taillon is in the middle of perhaps the best baseball of his career, after his disastrous 0.1 IP performance against the Phillies in mid-June. Since then, he’s allowed just 14 earned runs over the succeeding 53.2 innings, an ERA of 2.35. Taillon has a great chance to continue this hot run tonight in Kansas City, as the Royals are a bottom-five offensive team by most metrics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy