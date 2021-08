Experts are still debating that question. Some say a vegetarian diet is fine for kids (in fact, the American Dietetic Association endorses vegetarian diets for all ages). Others worry that limiting their choice of foods may prevent kids, who tend to be picky eaters to begin with, from getting the nutrients and calories they need in order to grow. But if you feel strongly about not consuming meat -- or your child has suddenly announced that she's a vegetarian -- don't fret. A veggie diet can be perfectly healthy; it just takes a little more planning and care. The key is providing your child with nutritious options and lots of variety. In some ways, in fact, vegetarian meals can be more healthful than meat-centered ones, since they're likely to contain more fiber and antioxidants.