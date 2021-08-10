ACCPD tases, arrests carjacking suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police have a carjacking suspect in custody: a man suspected of stealing a car on Sycamore Drive in Athens was arrested after being tased on Broad Street near Alps Road. Police say the driver of the car that was stolen was hospitalized after being physically assaulted. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

We have this morning the name of the Madison County man accused of shooting and killing Banks County postal worker Asa Wood: Larry Grogan is 49 years old, from Danielsville. He was shot and wounded by deputies hours after the Saturday shooting of the mail carrier who was shot and killed in Commerce.

The suspect in the armed robbery of an Elbert County pharmacy has been arrested in Atlanta. Police say Willie Bradford claimed to have a gun while stealing cash from a CVS pharmacy in Elberton. Bradford is 53 years old, from Jefferson County.

A Gainesville man and his wife are arrested on child molestation allegations: Marvin Hogan worked as a Hall County school bus driver; he and Amber Hogan are also facing drug charges.

A husband and wife in Gainesville are facing child neglect charges: Eric Lass and Christal Smith are accused of leaving their two young girls—daughters ages 4 and 5—home alone.

©2021 Cox Media Group