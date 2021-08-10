Cancel
Michigan State

Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

 5 days ago

Michigan police cuff Black real estate agent, client at home. WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — Police in west Michigan handcuffed a real estate agent, his client and that man’s 15-year-old son after a neighbor wrongly reported that the three Black people were breaking into a home. The agent, Eric Brown, told WOOD-TV that the Aug. 1 police response, including two out of five officers who drew their guns, felt aggressive and “threw me back.” The Wyoming Police Department defended the officers’ actions and said they followed protocol for responding to a reported home invasion. A police statement said another Black man with a similar car to the real estate agent’s vehicle was arrested after he went into the house in the Grand Rapids suburb without permission on July 24.

