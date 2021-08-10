Public addresses keep discussion on Confederate monument
Residents turned out at the Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting to continue a year-old debate over the removal of the county’s Confederate monument. Ten of the 12 citizens making public address Monday night leveled a mix of accusations and requests to the board over the course of an hour, with some accusing the board of violating federal and state laws in removing the monument from the Pitt County Courthouse grounds in June 2020.www.reflector.com
