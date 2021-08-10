Cancel
Brookston, IN

Infant, adult killed in crash as driver flees deputies

WANE-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKSTON, Ind. (AP) — An adult and an infant were killed when the car they were in crashed as the driver fled sheriff’s deputies in western Indiana. State police say Monday that three adults, a juvenile, a toddler and the infant were in a BMW which was speeding when it left a roadway then struck a tree and stopped against a vacant house in Brookston about 11 p.m. Sunday. The BMW was being pursued by White County sheriff’s deputies.

www.wane.com

