Fortuna Union High District Superintendent Glen Senestraro: Back to School at Fortuna High

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce a month, Glen Senestraro, Superintendent of the Fortuna Union High School District will update us on what’s going on in his district. The Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD) would like to welcome all new and returning students and parents to the 2021-22 school year. All of our schools started on August 9, 2021. We had many projects started and completed during the summer months.

