Germany to end free coronavirus tests in October

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. “The Delta variant is a very serious threat, especially for people who are still unvaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve made great progress considering where we were when COVID first ambushed our state, but if we want to defeat this virus, it is imperative that every New Yorker takes the vaccine. Every shot in the arm brings us closer to victory, so if you haven’t yet, I urge you to come to one of our many sites and get vaccinated – for your own safety and for everyone you love.”