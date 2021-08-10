Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Germany to end free coronavirus tests in October

informnny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany is ending free coronavirus tests for its citizens beginning in October, in part to encourage more people to get vaccinated, officials said Tuesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany now has enough vaccines for its whole population — more than half is already fully immunized — and that studies showed they are effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, including from infections with the delta variant.

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Ap#Germans#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthWashington Post

Iceland has been a vaccination success. Why is it seeing a coronavirus surge?

The island nation that has been praised for its coronavirus response and its world-leading vaccination rate is now seeing its highest levels of infection since the start of the pandemic. Just one month after the government scrapped all covid-19 restrictions, masks, social distancing and capacity limits have returned. And U.S....
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Germany to Offer Coronavirus Booster Shots to At-Risk Individuals Next Month

Germany will begin offering booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine to high-risk individuals beginning next month. Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a statement on Monday that the country will begin administering booster vaccines to older people and those with underlying health conditions starting in September. Cartoons on the Coronavirus.
Worldinformnny.com

Moscow reports surge in deaths last month due to coronavirus

MOSCOW (AP) — Deaths in Moscow increased 60% in July compared to the same month a year earlier, health officials in Russia’s capital said as the country reported a new daily record for COVID-19 fatalities. Moscow’s Health Department said Friday that 17,237 people died of all causes last month. The...
BusinessAutoblog

Elon Musk predicts Tesla production in Germany 'maybe in October'

BERLIN — Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Friday that he hopes to start producing cars at its new factory outside Berlin in October. The U.S. company had originally planned to begin manufacturing its electric cars at the “Gigafactory” in Gruenheide, east of the German capital, in July. But legal...
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
New York City, NYinformnny.com

NYS coronavirus update, August 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. “The Delta variant is a very serious threat, especially for people who are still unvaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve made great progress considering where we were when COVID first ambushed our state, but if we want to defeat this virus, it is imperative that every New Yorker takes the vaccine. Every shot in the arm brings us closer to victory, so if you haven’t yet, I urge you to come to one of our many sites and get vaccinated – for your own safety and for everyone you love.”
Businessinsideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Hopes To Make First Cars In Germany In October

During his visit at Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that electric car production hopefully will start in October or soon afterwards. The European production of the Tesla Model Y is delayed, mainly due to the slower than anticipated plant construction. The...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Spain and Germany to test cross-border digital ID

The Governments of Spain and Germany recently signed an agreement to develop a joint cross-border pilot program for digital ID, Planet Storyline reports. Part of the European Commission’s plan of developing a European digital identity, the new pilot program will enable citizens to prove their identity and access public and private digital services in both countries.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Malaysia selected by WHO to test effectiveness of new drugs to cure Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 13): Malaysia will conduct a study on three types of drugs to treat Covid-19 patients following large-scale international trials announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday. Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia was selected to carry out the research and hoped to help...
Public HealthNarcity

Canada Is Going To Require Travellers To Be Vaccinated No Later Than The End Of October

The federal government has announced that there will be vaccination requirements for travellers across air, water and rail travel in Canada "as soon as possible in the fall." On August 13, Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced that the federal government will require all commercial air travellers, passengers on interprovincial trains and passengers on large marine vessels with overnight accommodations like cruise ships to be vaccinated. The requirement is expected to be in effect by no later than the end of October.
Public Healthinformnny.com

US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall. Among the first to receive them could be health...
EnvironmentRebel Yell

“Absolutely unprecedented” natural disasters | Vladimir Putin is worried

(Moscow) President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed concern about natural disasters of “absolutely unprecedented” proportions in Russia, faced with devastating forest fires in Siberia and floods in the south. Ola CICHOWLAS Agence France-Presse. Urged by regional officials via video conference, the Russian President urged the government to do everything possible...
Healthsoyacincau.com

MOH: Two people suffered acute poisoning after taking Ivermectin

The Ministry of Health has reported two individuals had suffered acute poisoning after taking Ivermectin. The anti-parasitic drug has been widely speculated as the miracle drug to treat COVID-19 but it has not yet received approval from Malaysian health authorities for human consumption. The first acute poisoning case was a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy