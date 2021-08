India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 889 million to a record of US$ 621.464 billion in the week ended August 6, 2021, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In the previous week ended July 30, 2021, the reserves had surged by US$ 9.427 billion to reach US$ 620.576 billion. Foreign currency assets are a key component of the overall reserves. In August 2020, foreign reserves in India were at US$ 538.19 billion. However, gold reserves were down by US$ 588 million to US$ 37.057 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.