Live updates: Marin supervisors meeting, 9 a.m.

When the Marin County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. on Aug. 10, the meeting will begin with an update on COVID-19 response from Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis. Supervisors will consider appointing Lana Adlawan as the director of library services. Supervisors will receive an update on the Marin Emergency Radio Authority. Supervisors will consider an ordinance related to property tax refunds.