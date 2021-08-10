Cancel
Atlantic County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 03:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Atlantic The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Atlantic County in southern New Jersey * Until 700 AM EDT. * At 354 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hammonton, Egg Harbor City, Weymouth, Estell Manor, Elwood-Magnolia, Mays Landing, Mizpah, Pomona, and Folsom. This includes the following highways Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 12 and 27.

alerts.weather.gov

