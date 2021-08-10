Special Weather Statement issued for Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 02:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Beltrami and southeastern Lake of the Woods Counties through 330 AM CDT At 254 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Baudette to 8 miles north of Upper Red Lake. Movement was northeast at 95 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Baudette and Wheelers Point around 300 AM CDT. Carp around 305 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Clementson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH