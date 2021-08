If you are wanting to build a new house on a piece of property, one of the initial steps is getting a new septic system for your new house or structure. The process begins by contacting the Health Department and multiple steps have to be completed before any installation begins. First, schedule an appointment with an Environmental Health Specialist at the Health Department for a site review. The site review consists of meeting at the property to go over house building locations, driveway location, water line location, any gas lines on the property; Indicate if any other structures will be built on the property. The Health Department will look for areas that would be suitable for a septic system.