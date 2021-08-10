Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Libro Credit Union Centre Site Closes

By Guest Writer
bizxmagazine.com
 6 days ago

After almost 39,000 doses administered, the Libro Credit Union Centre in the Town of Amherstburg closed down its vaccine distribution site on Saturday, August 7th. Opening on March 31st, the Libro Credit Union Centre Mass Vaccination Clinic first began offering vaccines to residents of Windsor and Essex County 70 years of age and older and continued to offer vaccinations to all eligible residents until they closed the site this past Saturday. A large effort for which health unit Chief Executive Officer, Nicole Dupuis acknowledged in a note of appreciation, “A sincere thank you to Mayor DiCarlo, the Town of Amherstburg’s administration, and the staff who provided a safe and welcoming space for residents to receive their vaccination. We have heard on numerous occasions about how organized and efficient the operations were at the Libro Credit Union Centre and recognize how much effort and skill it takes to organize something of this magnitude.”

bizxmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Politicsbizxmagazine.com

$22M George Ave Water Reservoir and Park Unveiled

$22.1-Million George Avenue Water Reservoir and Park Unveiled. Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined today by Ward 5 Councillor Ed Sleiman, ENWIN Utilities President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Helga Reidel, and Vice President – Water Operations Garry Rossi to announce the completion of a $22.1-million project to expand Windsor’s potable water storage capacity and fully redevelop George Avenue Park.
Weston, ORWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

HAPO Community Credit Union reopens Weston branch

WESTON — It may have come later than many other banks, but the Weston branch of HAPO Community Credit Union has reopened. According to a HAPO spokesperson, the bank branch reopened Monday, Aug. 2, after moving to an appointment-only format in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold. The lobby now is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the branch closed from 12:30-1:30 p.m. for lunch.
Dexter, NYinformnny.com

Dexter’s Last Station Campaign awarded $10K by Northern Credit Union

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The thermometer on Dexter’s Last Station campaign has gone up to a tune of $10,000. On August 4, in the village square in Dexter, members of the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., gathered in front of its campaign sign and historic 1929 Brockway Fire Engine. The members were joined by representatives from Northern Credit Union to receive a donation of $10,000.
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Malauree Ruff hired by First Community Credit Union

First Community Credit Union recently hired Malauree Ruff as a collections/indirect lending officer. Ruff will be located at the Jamestown administration building at 310 10th St. SE. As collections/indirect lending officer, Ruff will be responsible for the control of delinquent loan accounts and late payment reminders, handling indirect loan contract...
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union Tech Drive Tuesday, August 3rd

(KNSI) – Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union and Minnesota Computers for Schools are conducting a technology drive Tuesday. From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the public can drop off their unwanted computer equipment at the Affinity Plus branch on West St. Germain Street Tuesday, August 3rd. For every donated usable laptop that’s five years old or newer, the Affinity Plus Foundation will give $150 to Minnesota Computers for Schools to buy another repurposed computer for a student or school in the area.
Scituate, MAWicked Local

Liberty Bay Credit Union appoints Scituate resident to board chair

The board of directors at Liberty Bay Credit Union has elected Peter S. Lincoln, of Scituate, as its new board chair. Lincoln, who joined Liberty Bay’s board as a director in 2017, was elected by his fellow board members to serve a three-year term. “I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as...
Lincoln, ILLincoln Courier

Union Street closes for repaving

Repaving of the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of Union St. will begin this week. The road will be closed starting Wednesday morning at 7 a.m., it is expected to be open by Friday afternoon. For those who normally travel this street are asked to choose an alternate route during this project. For those who have any questions, please call the Lincoln Sewer Department at 217-732-4030, or email the Union St. Project team at unionstreet@lincolnil.gov.
Bend, ORmycentraloregon.com

Mid Oregon Credit Union Grows

Mid Oregon Credit Union has announced that it has grown to 40,000 members as of July 31, 2021. In the last two and half years, the credit union has added 5,000 additional members. “We continue to attract new members who prefer a local partner to help them achieve their financial...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Experts believe that a new Covid type could signal the return of lockdown.

New Covid variant could mean the return of lockdown, say experts. They say we will be able to manufacture new vaccines – but it could take months. Experts have warned that a future form of Covid 19 could nullify people’s immunity gained from having had two doses of the vaccine or from having been sick previously.
Indiana StateHerald Times

Indiana facing ambulance staff shortages as service demands rise

It's not uncommon for the emergency room doctor in a small, rural hospital to decide their patient needs care only available at a more advanced hospital — perhaps in Indianapolis, Cincinnati or Chicago. However, transferring a critical patient is becoming increasingly difficult, according to hospital leaders, government officials and industry...
HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Every member of health care organization affects customer satisfaction

Q: What can a small health-services business do to improve customer satisfaction and net promoter scores?. A: Regardless of the size of a service-oriented business, improving customer satisfaction means assuring the customer experience meets or exceeds expectations. Health care business managers tend to focus on the physicians, nurses and other service providers in relation to improving the experience — a good start, perhaps, but it misses many opportunities in the customer journey.
Pennsylvania Statebctv.org

PA Sets Vaccine Requirements for Health-Care Workers

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health has announced an expectation that 80% of nursing-home staff in the Commonwealth be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1. Thursday’s announcement comes just a few days after Gov. Tom Wolf announced workers in all state health-care facilities and high-risk congregate-care facilities are required to be fully vaccinated by Sep. 7.
San Juan Capistrano, CAaithority.com

Health Tech Company Medivolve Finalizes Acquisition of CalVax Licensed Marbella Pharmacy

Medivolve Closes Marbella Pharmacy Deal Supporting Next Phase of Growth in Combining Data-Driven Clinical Diagnostics, Physician Recommendations, and Prescription Medications to Help People Live Healthier Lives. Medivolve, Inc, a healthcare technology and services company, is pleased to announce on August 13, 2021, it closed the previously announced acquisition of Marbella...
Dublin, CAindependentnews.com

Chabot Credit Union Plans Merger with UCU

The Chabot Federal Credit Union (CFCU) plans to merge later this year with the larger, Los Angeles-based University Credit Union (UCU). CFCU, founded in 1962 and based in Dublin, serves Chabot College, Las Positas College, the city of Hayward, and several local employers. It has assets of $74 million. UCU,...
Health Servicesorlandomedicalnews.com

Disrupting Diagnostic Healthcare

There’s a revolution taking place all around us. We see it in organizations that are transforming to keep up with the changing needs and demands of their customers. We see whole industries being disrupted with the creation of companies like UBER and Lyft for ridesharing, Progressive for new technology in the insurance space, Grubhub for online and mobile food ordering and Facebook, whose mission is “to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.” Nowhere is disruption more needed than in the Healthcare space.
Meigs County, OHThe Daily Sentinel

Meigs Health Matters… New household sewage treatment system process

If you are wanting to build a new house on a piece of property, one of the initial steps is getting a new septic system for your new house or structure. The process begins by contacting the Health Department and multiple steps have to be completed before any installation begins. First, schedule an appointment with an Environmental Health Specialist at the Health Department for a site review. The site review consists of meeting at the property to go over house building locations, driveway location, water line location, any gas lines on the property; Indicate if any other structures will be built on the property. The Health Department will look for areas that would be suitable for a septic system.
Philadelphia, PAConnecticut Post

Philadelphia: Colleges, health care workers must get vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia health care workers, college students and higher education employees will be required to be vaccinated by mid-October under new mandates announced by the city's Public Health Department Friday. The mandates were passed Thursday night by the Board of Health, which provides guidance to the city's health...

Comments / 0

Community Policy