Libro Credit Union Centre Site Closes

After almost 39,000 doses administered, the Libro Credit Union Centre in the Town of Amherstburg closed down its vaccine distribution site on Saturday, August 7th. Opening on March 31st, the Libro Credit Union Centre Mass Vaccination Clinic first began offering vaccines to residents of Windsor and Essex County 70 years of age and older and continued to offer vaccinations to all eligible residents until they closed the site this past Saturday. A large effort for which health unit Chief Executive Officer, Nicole Dupuis acknowledged in a note of appreciation, “A sincere thank you to Mayor DiCarlo, the Town of Amherstburg’s administration, and the staff who provided a safe and welcoming space for residents to receive their vaccination. We have heard on numerous occasions about how organized and efficient the operations were at the Libro Credit Union Centre and recognize how much effort and skill it takes to organize something of this magnitude.”