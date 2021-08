Grab your boots and cowboy hat and get ready for the season finale of Walker. After uncovering the truth of how Emily’s killer was able to walk free, Walker is tracked down by Stan Morrison and his men and is forced to dig his own grave in order to tie up loose ends. After turning the tables on Stan’s group, Walker holds Stan up at gunpoint with the opportunity to enact justice on his own. Will Walker act as judge, jury, and executioner seeing as how Stan was able to manipulate the legal system before? Or will he be able to let go of this vendetta and be there for his family? Tune in and catch the climactic conclusion to Walker’s first season 7P.