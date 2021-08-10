Cancel
Anti-vaccine protesters tried to storm the BBC’s offices. But they had the wrong address.

By Rachel Pannett
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of coronavirus vaccine protesters attempted to storm the offices of British public broadcaster BBC on Monday. But they had one big problem: the wrong address. Instead of targeting the BBC’s news operations, which some activists have blamed for helping promote coronavirus vaccines, they charged toward a former BBC building in west London that now houses upscale apartments, restaurants and studios used by another British media company to produce daytime talk shows.

