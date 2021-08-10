Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, CT

Lo: There’s enough budget left to give Maritime’s meerkats a new home

By Nancy Guenther Chapman
Posted by 
Nancy on Norwalk
Nancy on Norwalk
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NORWALK, Conn. — The Maritime Aquarium is poised to give its prized meerkats a new home, with most of the cost born by the State, as part of the Walk Bridge project. A new meerkat exhibit was part of the plans the Aquarium put out for bids three years ago, along with a new seal tank, a new 4-D Theater, a Go Fish tank and a west entrance, but the bids came back too high for the State’s $40 million budget. So the meerkats’ home and the west entrance were put on hold, with the understanding that if there was money left over when the seal tank and theater were complete, it would be go toward the meerkat exhibit.

www.nancyonnorwalk.com

Comments / 0

Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, CT
Pets & Animals
Norwalk, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
Norwalk, CT
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imax Theater#Fish Tank#Meerkat#Land Use#State#Norwalk Building#Facilities#The Common Council#The Maritime Aquarium#The Imax Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

Rilling: ‘We don’t want to get to 5%’

NORWALK, Conn. — Some question why Mayor Harry Rilling issued a mask mandate this week, when the test positivity rate is 3.1%, compared to the 5% rate everyone waited to reach before Connecticut could reopen. The point is to not let it get up to 5% again, Rilling said Saturday.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

To mask or not to mask – the choice should be yours

Last year, our country faced the worst public health crisis in decades. We watched, we listened, we obeyed, we socially distanced, we gave up our liberties, and we wore masks for the greater good. We shut down. “Stay home for 14 days to slow the spread,” they said. Then, “get the vaccine and you can ditch the masks,” they said. After over 160 million Americans and 100% of the vulnerable population aged 65+ in Connecticut, took the vaccine, yet we’re right back to square one of Authoritarian control.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

A response to Jonathan Riddle

I’d like to credit Mr. Jonathan Riddle, our city’s Republican candidate for Mayor, for his op-ed the other day. It takes a level of guts to take a public stand on the issue of masking; one that has for any number of unfortunate reasons, become a political football. A football that is also a bumper sticker for how someone stands on a warehouse of other, entirely unrelated issues. I think I can speak for many that this is no way to exist in a society, particularly regarding such a monumental issue so dependent on the unified participation of its citizens.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

Duff, Rilling, promote Sales Tax Free Week

NORWALK, Conn. — Sales Tax Free Week starts Saturday and it’s a great time to shop in The SoNo Collection, Mayor Harry Rilling and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) said Thursday. “We want people to make sure that as they think about back-to-school shopping or just shopping in...
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

Jimmy Johns OK’d for Westport Avenue

NORWALK, Conn. — Submarine sandwich seller Jimmy John’s has been green-lighted to open on Westport Avenue in Norwalk, overcoming the Zoning Commission’s concerns about traffic by hashing out the issues with the Department of Transportation, Mobility and Parking (TMP). “The concerns we expressed at the last meeting still exist, but...
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk seeks ‘more enlightened’ approach to tree canopy

NORWALK, Conn. — Allowing a developer or utility company to replace a fully mature tree with a sapling is just not acceptable and won’t be done anymore, City leaders say. It’s not just talk. The Common Council Ordinance Committee is working on a “more enlightened” tree ordinance that would, among other things, require developers to protect a tree’s root zone during construction and to pay a bond before work begins.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

A Norwalk photo #117

NORWALK, Conn. — It rained Sunday on the SoNo Arts Fest but that did not put a damper on the things, said Fernando Ulloa, Jr. A music parade in the style of New Orleans’ French Quarter had started, and local celebrity “Zarzan” brought up the rear of the parade playing a drum, as shown in this photo Ulloa took.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

Oak Hills Park meadow work has paid off

The new restorative meadow at Oak Hills Park’s nature center, planted in late May, is thriving! Native pollinator seedling plants grown by the Norwalk Land Trust were included in the ¼-acre site, along with Ernst Seed Co.’s “Showy Northeast Native Wildflower & Grasses Mix” seeds. Months of researching and planning for this new stewardship practice was followed by two days of planting by volunteers and members of the Oak Hills Park Nature Advisory Committee.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

West Rocks soccer complex marked with ribbon cutting

NORWALK, Conn. — The new West Rocks Middle School soccer complex is a wow, Bob Fosina said Thursday. What a difference a few years can make, said Fosina, Norwalk Junior Soccer Association President, at a ribbon cutting for the new facility on Aiken Street, first initiated in the 2018-19 capital budget as a planned $2 million expenditure.
EconomyPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

The Fitch Files: Landlords see troubling future after eviction moratorium

This is the third installment in Yankee Institute’s series on the eviction moratorium. Jennifer owns a multi-family house in Bristol in which she lives on the second-floor apartment and rents out the bottom and top floor apartments. In June of 2019, she rented the top floor to Crystal, a woman with three children, because she felt bad for them – the father and husband was in jail, Crystal was in a program to help her with housing and she had no place else to go.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: National Night Out

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk observed the National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, Tuesday evening in SoNo, and Chapman Hyperlocal Media Board member John Levin was there to take photos. Enjoy.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk zoning regulation update kicks off

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk residents got their first look at the goals and timeline behind the city’s zoning regulations overhaul last week. The city’s consultant Town Planning and Urban Development presented how they plan to review and update the city’s zoning code, which was one of the goals listed in Norwalk’s Plan of Conservation and Development.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

An art exhibit, a plan to bring health information to the community, an NRVT fundraiser – and coins

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. ‘Elements of Wellness’ presentations set to begin. Buy some wine, support NRVT Ridgefield trail segment. Norwalk kids donate all their coins to Billmeyer Foundation. Contemporary Printmaking offers challenging exhibit. COMFORT/(DIS)COMFORT, an exhibition said to “breathe life into the conversation about the post-lockdown...
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

Rilling: Best to wear a mask

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has reinstated the mask mandate for all City of Norwalk properties and asks you to consider wearing a mask in busy public places, whether or not you are vaccinated. It’s a “proactive, not reactive” response to the ongoing pandemic and CDC (Centers for Disease...

Comments / 0

Community Policy