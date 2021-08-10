Lo: There’s enough budget left to give Maritime’s meerkats a new home

NORWALK, Conn. — The Maritime Aquarium is poised to give its prized meerkats a new home, with most of the cost born by the State, as part of the Walk Bridge project. A new meerkat exhibit was part of the plans the Aquarium put out for bids three years ago, along with a new seal tank, a new 4-D Theater, a Go Fish tank and a west entrance, but the bids came back too high for the State’s $40 million budget. So the meerkats’ home and the west entrance were put on hold, with the understanding that if there was money left over when the seal tank and theater were complete, it would be go toward the meerkat exhibit.