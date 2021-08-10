AM Prep-Music
NEW YORK (AP) - Jury selection will continue today in New York for the sex trafficking trial of R. Kelly. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly questioned potential jurors yesterday about keeping an open mind about Kelly. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that he led an enterprise of employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Because of the pandemic, spectators and reporters were restricted to overflow courtrooms with video feeds that had sometimes spotty coverage of the courtroom.www.wcn247.com
