Oregon governor signs bill suspending math, reading proficiency requirements for HS graduates

OREGON GOVERNOR REQUIRES VACCINES AND MASKS: With health officials projecting record hospitalizations from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Gov. Kate Brown said Aug. 10 she would mandate vaccinations for all state employees and require mask wearing indoors. The vaccine requirement will cover employees of all state agencies—including those working for the State Treasury, the Bureau of Labor and Industries, and the Department of Justice, which are run by other elected officials. Her order follows a similar vaccine mandate announced this week by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. Multnomah County announced a mask mandate on Aug. 9, and Brown says she followed suit after seeing projections that the state could see a shortfall of 500 staffed hospital beds by September. "Oregon is facing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations—consisting overwhelmingly of unvaccinated individuals—that is quickly exceeding the darkest days of our winter surge," Brown said in a statement. "If our hospitals run out of staffed beds, all Oregonians will be at risk." Oregon's seven-day new case average is now above 1,000, a figure not seen since January.