Oregon governor signs bill suspending math, reading proficiency requirements for HS graduates

By Edmund DeMarche
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Democrat, signed a bill last month with little fanfare that drops the requirement that high school students prove proficiency in reading, writing or math before graduation, a report said. The Oregonian reported that the governor has seemed to avoid discussing Senate Bill 744. Her move...

