Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: New York City residents should call 3 1 1 to identify cooling center locations and obtain `Beat the Heat` safety tips. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 105 degrees or greater. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoors. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Queens; Richmond (Staten Is.); Southern Queens HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Southern Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn) and Northern Queens Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.