Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 02:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 251 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gila Bend, Estrella, Sonoran National Monument, Bosque and Mobile. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Gila Bend, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Estrella#Sonoran National Monument
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 09:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND EAST CENTRAL YUMA COUNTIES At 904 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in Near the Gila River. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Buckeye, Sundad, Painted Rock Dam, Paloma, Hyder, Hassayampa and Arlington. Near the Gila River is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Jackson County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Madison The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Central Madison County in north central Alabama Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Scottsboro, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Stevenson, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Skyline, Gurley, Woodville, New Market, Alabama A And M University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Paint Rock, Hollytree, Princeton and Trenton.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 01:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL PRINCE GEORGES, SOUTHEASTERN ARLINGTON, SOUTHEASTERN FAIRFAX AND PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES AND THE SOUTHEASTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND THE CITY OF ALEXANDRIA At 120 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Reports of numerous roads impassable due to high water. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Annandale... Clinton Springfield... Fort Washington Fort Hunt... Groveton Forestville... Huntington Coral Hills... Fort Belvoir Woodbridge... National Harbor Crystal City... Reagan National Airport Nationals Park... RFK Stadium Andrews Air Force Base... Lake Ridge FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for City of Richmond, Hanover, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: City of Richmond; Hanover; Henrico The National Weather Service in Wakefield has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Hanover County in central Virginia Central Henrico County in central Virginia The City of Richmond in central Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 730 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain approaching the city of Richmond and surrounding areas. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell earlier this evening. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing additional flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Richmond, Virginia Union University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Downtown Richmond, Mechanicsville, Highland Springs, University Of Richmond, Bon Air, Tuckahoe, East Highland Park, Lakeside, Laurel, Glen Allen, Chamberlayne, Montrose, Solomons Store, Greendale, Dumbarton, Richmond Heights and Fair Oaks. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Floyd, Franklin, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Bedford; Floyd; Franklin; Roanoke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Roanoke, northeastern Floyd, west central Bedford and northwestern Franklin Counties, the City of Salem and the City of Roanoke through 830 PM EDT At 801 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Roanoke Mountain, or near Boones Mill, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Roanoke Salem Vinton Boones Mill Copper Hill Stewartsville and Bent Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Leslie County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Leslie, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Leslie; Whitley The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Whitley County in south central Kentucky Northeastern Bell County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Clay County in southeastern Kentucky Knox County in southeastern Kentucky Southwestern Leslie County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 742 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Barbourville, Dewitt, Barnyard, Old Flat Lick, Baughman, Walker, Flat Lick, Bimble, Himyar, Hinkle, Yeager, Scalf, Hammond, Fourmile, Salt Gum, Artemus, Avis, Brush Creek, Boone Heights and Girdler.
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Campbell and southeastern Bedford Counties through 815 PM EDT At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Huddleston, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moneta Huddleston Leesville and Smith Mountain Lake State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Jackson County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Central Madison County in north central Alabama Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Scottsboro, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Stevenson, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Skyline, Gurley, Woodville, New Market, Alabama A And M University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Paint Rock, Hollytree, Princeton and Trenton.
Graham County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 07:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Graham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR EASTERN GRAHAM COUNTY At 738 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bogue and Nicodemus. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lewis County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis, Northwest Randolph, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lewis; Northwest Randolph; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Upshur Counties through 830 PM EDT At 753 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rock Cave, or 13 miles south of Buckhannon, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Buckhannon, Rock Cave, Alexander, Kanawha Head, Eden, Tallmansville, Overhill, Alton and French Creek. This includes Route 33 between mile markers 15 and 17. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Floyd County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Franklin, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Smith Mountain Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Floyd; Franklin; Roanoke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Roanoke, northeastern Floyd, southwestern Bedford and northern Franklin Counties through 800 PM EDT At 731 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Copper Hill. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Boones Mill Copper Hill Moneta Bent Mountain Burnt Chimney Check and Northwest Smith Mountain Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CHAFFEE COUNTY At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated rounds of thunderstorms moving across the Chalk Cliffs area in Chaffee county. This activity will have the potential to produce flash flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, will be possible in the mountains west of Buena Vista area. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alpine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chesterfield The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Chesterfield County in central Virginia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond, Bon Air, Chesterfield Court House, Bensley, Bellwood, Pocahontas State Park, Midlothian and Drewrys Bluff. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Kent County, DEweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 00:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Kent The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Kent County in central Delaware * Until 330 AM EDT. * At 1236 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Harrington, Andrewsville, and Farmington. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clay County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Northwest Nicholas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Northwest Nicholas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Nicholas and southeastern Clay Counties through 800 PM EDT At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Summersville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Summersville, Widen, Kesslers Cross Lanes, Bickmore and Drennan. This includes Route 19 between mile markers 37 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Boone County, WVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Kanawha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boone; Kanawha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KANAWHA AND NORTHEASTERN BOONE COUNTIES At 817 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Chesapeake, or 12 miles east of Madison, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chesapeake, Belle, Seth, Dawes, Prenter, Eskdale and Racine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jackson County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Jackson; Transylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Transylvania, southeastern Jackson, northwestern Pickens and northeastern Oconee Counties through 830 PM EDT At 807 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Pickens, or 4 miles southeast of Gorges State Park, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rosman, Lake Toxaway, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Balsam Grove, Wolf Mountain, Rocky Bottom and Sapphire. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy