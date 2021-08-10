Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 02:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 251 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gila Bend, Estrella, Sonoran National Monument, Bosque and Mobile. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
