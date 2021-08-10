Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Officer’s son starts school with police escort after dad’s death from COVID-19

By KTNV Staff
live5news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The first day of school was special for a Las Vegas boy who got a police escort from his father’s fellow officers. It came only months after his father’s death from COVID-19. Noah Swanger made quite the entrance Monday on his first day of 4th grade at Steve Schorr Elementary in Las Vegas. It’s his first year without his father, a police officer who died of COVID-19, there to walk him to class.

www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Covid 19#Escort#Ktnv#Cnn Newsource
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mom & Stepmom Find Son With His Flesh Floating in Scalding Bathwater. He Dies 9 Days Later Without Medical Attention

A Maryland woman was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the 2019 scalding death of her 4-year-old son. According to the Baltimore Sun, Malachi Lawson died nine days after he was seriously burned in a scalding bath. The boy’s mother, Alicia Lawson, 27, and her wife, Shatika Lawson, 42, said he was so badly burned that they found his skin floating in the bathwater.
Shallotte, NCfoxwilmington.com

Shallotte police officer’s son dies in single-car wreck

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The 18-year-old son of a Shallotte police officer has died from injuries he sustained in a single-car crash last week. Shane Michael Mahler, 18, of Supply, was in critical condition following the crash, which happened on Stone Chimney Road near Stanley Road around 6:30 a.m. on July 28. The Shallotte Police Department announced Mahler’s death in a post on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.
Texas StatePosted by
K945

COVID-19 Positive Texas Woman Spits in Police Officer’s Face

It what will most certainly be remembered as a bad decision, police in Texas are now dealing with the aftermath of 22-year-old Georgee Marie Lara's actions after what started as a simple apartment search turned in to assault on one of the attending officers. According to the report from KXAN,...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Phoenix Police officer dies from COVID-19 complications

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer nearing 25 years of service has died due to COVID-19 complications, multiple sources told KTAR News on Monday. The Phoenix Police Department announced Mathew Hefter died Saturday as a result of a medical issue. The department in an email to KTAR News could not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy