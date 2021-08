The Seattle Sounders hosted the supposedly not-great San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday afternoon. I guess there are no easy matches in MLS, but it sure seemed like this could be one. (You know, if there were such a thing.) And Seattle looked like the better team for all but the final seconds of the first half. They had several good to great chances, and were unlucky not only to not score, but also to find themselves down a goal entering the break. In the second half, they somehow looked worse, troubling San Jose’s man-marking system far less. The end.