The Ecological Comics of Loy Xingwen #ArtTuesday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour panels. Words and images. That’s all it takes for artist Loy Xingwen to provide pithy, cute little info comics packed with fun info. Here’s more from Art the Science:. Loy is an ecologist working at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, in the Southeastern Center for Conservation, where they focus on the conservation of plants in and beyond the southeastern US. “To conserve and manage imperiled species, conservationists need to understand what is harming them, as well as what can be done to bolster vulnerable populations,” says Loy. “My job is to find out what an imperiled species needs to thrive, so we can protect or create suitable conditions for it in the wild.”

