The Ecological Comics of Loy Xingwen #ArtTuesday

A rich mesic northern hardwood forest (beech, birch, maple) can go 500 years without a stand-replacing fire or storm under historic circumstances. The flora of this forest (without accounting for human alterations of climate and species) are well-adapted to long periods between successional resets, or when mature trees die and young trees compete for that canopy opening. However, there are other forest types in Massachusetts that are prone to more frequent disturbance, notably our oak-pine communities. Our varied forests, wetlands, heathlands, and grassland habitats along with the multitude of natural communities they support locally grow upon soils that were formed tens of thousands of years ago by a legacy of geologic processes and glaciation. Within this diversity of habitat conditions, our full suite of native wildlife, from soil microbes to overstory trees, has thrived since the glaciers retreated. Each habitat relies on another and no single type can replace the ecological services provided by all.