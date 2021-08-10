Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delano, CA

Community Voices: Central Valley colleges could offer a hand up

By BRYAN OSORIO
Bakersfield Californian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the mayor of Delano and a recent college graduate, I know what it is like struggling to afford college. The costs of higher education — from skyrocketing tuition to student hunger and homelessness and student loan debt — prevent Central Valley students from getting degrees and ultimately better jobs. Californians agree that we need to spend more on job training programs and higher education, but our representative David Valadao is shutting down those ideas in Congress.

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delano, CA
Local
California Government
Delano, CA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Fresno, CA
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Valadao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#Central Valley#College Tuition#Bakersfield College#Student Debt#Californians#Congress#West Hills College#Black Latino#Native American#The Pell Grant#Republicans#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Biden court win on eviction ban extension draws appeals from Realtors, landlords

Groups against President Biden’s new coronavirus eviction moratorium appealed one day after a federal judge ruled it could stand, according to reports. Two chapters of the National Association of Realtors and a group of landlords requested "immediate" action from the Washington, D.C. Court of Appeals on Saturday and may get a ruling by the end of next week, according to Politico.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy