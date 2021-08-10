Community Voices: Central Valley colleges could offer a hand up
As the mayor of Delano and a recent college graduate, I know what it is like struggling to afford college. The costs of higher education — from skyrocketing tuition to student hunger and homelessness and student loan debt — prevent Central Valley students from getting degrees and ultimately better jobs. Californians agree that we need to spend more on job training programs and higher education, but our representative David Valadao is shutting down those ideas in Congress.www.bakersfield.com
