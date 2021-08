The Christian County Public School System hosted their third and final public forum concerning the possible consolidation of the two local high schools Thursday evening. This forum was held at South Christian Elementary School and officials discussed the process that led to the recommendation, including the establishment of the Local Planning Committee, and a High Schools Steering Committee, who reviewed information and possibilities concerning unmet facility needs in the district. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says their hope with consolidation is to offer an education experience that develops the whole child by surrounding them with the tools they need to succeed.