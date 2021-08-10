Cancel
Wildlife

Lion from 28,000 years ago found frozen with whiskers and fur intact

By Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA female cave lion cub nicknamed Sparta may be the best-preserved Ice Age animal ever discovered. Sparta, who is nearly 28,000 years old, was found frozen in the permafrost of Siberia, and even her whiskers, golden fur, sharp claws and internal organs are intact. She's not alone: A male cub, nicknamed Boris, was also found, but Sparta was in better condition, according to a new study published in the science journal Quaternary.

