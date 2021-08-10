Lion from 28,000 years ago found frozen with whiskers and fur intact

A cave lion cub discovered under Siberia’s permafrost is “arguably the best-preserved Ice Age animal ever found,” scientists have said.The extinct big cat, named Sparta, is estimated to have lived 28,000 years ago.But its body has been so well protected against deterioration that traces of its mother’s milk may be identifiable in its stomach, according to the Centre for Paleogenetics in Stockholm, Sweden. Its fur, skeleton and internal organs are all still present.The female – who was just one or two months old when she died – was found close to the Semyuelyakh River in Russia’s Yakutia region in 2018...