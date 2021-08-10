Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Japan's Kirin not planning to exit Myanmar despite coup, losses

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwOZ2_0bN1DIBq00

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings is not planning to exit Myanmar, despite being forced to scrap its beer partnership with a joint venture linked to Myanmar’s military after a coup earlier this year, an executive said on Tuesday.

Senior executive officer Toru Yoshimura said discussions about the local business were still ongoing. The company earlier booked an impairment loss of 21.4 billion yen ($193.79 million)for its second quarter in connection with the Myanmar business.

($1 = 110.4300 yen)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Tokyo#Japanese#Kirin Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Sportswsau.com

Japan PM Suga’s support ratings stagnate at 29%, despite Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s support ratings hit 29.0% in August, down 0.3 point from the previous month, a poll by Jiji news agency showed on Friday, a sign the Tokyo Olympic Games failed to give a boost to the premier’s popularity. Of total respondents, 55.2% said...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Myanmar goalkeeper to be granted asylum in Japan: reports

Japan will grant asylum to a footballer from Myanmar's national team who raised an anti-coup salute during a match outside Tokyo and refused to fly home, reports said Friday. Substitute goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung raised the three-finger salute as the national anthem played before a World Cup qualifier against Japan in May.
SportsFlorida Star

Japan To Grant Asylum To Renegade Myanmar Football Player

TOKYO — Renegade football player of Myanmar Pyae Lyan Aung will be granted asylum status by Japan, who refused to go back to Myanmar following the World Cup qualifier in Japan next week. He is a Burmese professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for the Myanmar national football team and Yadanarbon F.C. The decision was undertaken by the Japanese Immigration Services Agency that the […]
Worldswfinstitute.org

Guardians of NZ Superannuation Join Investor Initiative on Anti-Myanmar Military Coup

The military coup in Myanmar this February 2021 has persisted with deaths and detention of protestors, and in conjunction with the military’s ethnic cleansing campaign against the Rohingya community. The Guardians of NZ Superannuation, which oversees the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, recently co-signed an investor statement on human rights and business activities in Myanmar alongside 80+ investors and asset managers with US$ 4 trillion in assets under management or advisement. The signatories collectively state they are: “committed to addressing human rights risks in our portfolios, and specifically in the case of conflict-affected Myanmar, we expect companies to uphold their corporate responsibility to respect human rights by undertaking enhanced due diligence to address and prevent human rights harms and in so doing, mitigate risks associated with such violations.”
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Japan’s plan to cut down on LNG is unlikely to meet targets

Trading patterns may change, but goals are unlikely to be achieved. Japan’s recent revision to its Strategic Energy Plan (SEP) lowers the targeted share of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the country’s power generation mix in 2030 to 20% from 27% previously, as a measure to cut emissions. A Rystad Energy analysis concludes that Japan’s targets are too ambitious to meet and that the changes the new plan will bring will mostly be in the structure of commodities trading.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht gains among muted Asian currencies; S.Korea's won slips

* Thai baht appreciates over half a percent * S.Korea's won hits lowest since September * Malaysian c.bank cuts 2021 growth forecast By Sameer Manekar Aug 13 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht edged up among mostly muted Asian currencies on Friday, after a short-lived retreat in the dollar this week even as COVID-19 worries capped gains, while South Korea's won fell for a fifth straight session to hit a 10-month low. Most Asian currencies were set to end the week lower, with South Korea's won the top loser and on track to post its worst weekly performance since March last year, while Thai baht was an outlier, gaining more than half a percent. The baht, trading after a public holiday on Thursday, added 0.6% to mark its best day since mid-April, as investors rushed in after the U.S. dollar slipped on Wednesday following a tame U.S. inflation reading. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, stood firm at 92.966 on Friday, after sliding to 92.800 on Wednesday and providing a temporary respite to Asia's risk-sensitive markets. "When the Thai market entered the holiday period on Wednesday, lots of people were caught off guard from the falling dollar, which moved against their short Thai baht positions," Poon Panichpibool, Markets Strategist at Krung Thai Bank said. "It's just a short-term break for the baht; still expect it to weaken further due to the worsening COVID-19 situation tmsnrt.rs/2FkV6wq in the country which could urge more selling of Thai assets from foreign investors." In South Korea, the won declined more than half a percent, down for a fifth consecutive day as the country battles to contain the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. The country also saw massive foreign outflows of 1,667.3 billion won ($1.43 billion) worth of shares on the main board on Friday, further hurting the sentiment. Malaysian equities slipped into negative territory, paring earlier gains, as the central bank lowered its economic growth forecast here for 2021 to between 3% and 4% from an earlier forecast of between 6% and 7.5%. The ringgit was largely unchanged despite Bank Negara Malaysia flagging the likelihood of the currency being "exposed to periods of heightened volatility" from global and domestic economic recovery uncertainty. Among equities, Thai benchmark index and India's Nifty 50 were the sole gainers, adding half a percent each. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 5.1 basis points to 6.392% ** Thailand sees second day of record coronavirus cases ** Singapore's Olam International considering raising 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) via food ingredients London IPO - sources Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0430 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCK STOCK S S YTD DAILY % % Japan -0.02 -6.49 0.06 2.14 China +0.02 +0.78 -0.25 1.23 India -0.02 -1.62 0.49 17.62 Indonesia -0.03 -2.39 -0.09 2.59 Malaysia -0.07 -5.05 -0.07 -7.76 Philippines -0.06 -4.78 -0.17 -8.32 S.Korea -0.61 -7.03 -1.35 10.15 Singapore -0.04 -2.73 -0.72 11.11 Taiwan -0.06 +2.32 -1.08 15.62 Thailand +0.21 -9.95 0.29 6.05 ($1 = 0.7242 pounds) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
PoliticsVoice of America

The Battle for Myanmar Six Months After the Coup

BANGKOK - Myanmar has suffered more than half a year of unrest since the military seized power, removing the democratically elected government on February 1. The National League for Democracy party (NLD) won a landslide victory in Myanmar’s general elections in November. But after the military claimed unsubstantiated electoral fraud,...
EconomyPopculture

Watch: Giant Cargo Ship Crimson Polaris Snaps in Half After Japanese Port Accident

A massive cargo ship snapped in half while anchored just off the northeastern coast of Japan on Thursday, but thankfully there were no casualties. The 40,000-ton Crimson Polaris suffered an accidental split that widened until the whole ship split, according to a report by Reuters. The Japanese Coast Guard helped to evacuate the ship safely.
PoliticsBBC

Myanmar: State of emergency extended with coup leader as PM

The general who took power in a coup in Myanmar in February has named himself prime minister and said emergency rule may now extend to August 2023. In an hour-long speech, Min Aung Hlaing pledged to hold a "free and fair multi-party election" but also called the elected party he removed "terrorists".
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Public HealthWashington Post

Iceland has been a vaccination success. Why is it seeing a coronavirus surge?

The island nation that has been praised for its coronavirus response and its world-leading vaccination rate is now seeing its highest levels of infection since the start of the pandemic. Just one month after the government scrapped all covid-19 restrictions, masks, social distancing and capacity limits have returned. And U.S....

Comments / 0

Community Policy